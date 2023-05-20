HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday he’s planning to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford.
Lamont told reporters during a news availability that he has reached out to the NHL and hopes the meeting can take place sometime next week.
Talk of a relocation for the Coyotes has taken on steam since voters in Tempe, Ariz., this week rejected a referendum for an $2.3 billion entertainment district that would allow the franchise to build a new arena there.
Connecticut has not had an NHL team since the Hartford Whalers left for North Carolina in 1997. The state has just one top-tier professional sports franchise, the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, which plays at the Mohegan Sun Arena, a 10,000-seat facility that is not built for hockey.
The possibility of a move to Connecticut is considered a long shot. Hartford’s 48-year-old XL Center, where the Whalers once played, is in need of a major renovation. Its operator, the Capital Region Development Authority, is expected to begin taking bids soon on repairs that it has estimated will cost at least $107 million.
A number of other cities have already been named as potential landing spots for the Coyotes should the franchise choose to move. Those include Atlanta; Portland, Ore.; Kansas City; Houston; Milwaukee; Salt Lake City; Quebec City and Hamilton, Ontario.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a new general manager after the team announced it had decided to part ways with Kyle Dubas.
Toronto won a playoff series this year for the first time in nearly two decades. The Maple Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning before losing to the underdog Florida Panthers in a disappointing second-round showing.
Dubas’ contract was scheduled to expire June 30. An emotional Dubas said Monday he wasn’t sure if he would continue on as GM, citing the stress on his young family.
BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list Friday, sent struggling reliever Keegan Thompson back to Triple-A Iowa and designating former All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
To fill the roster gaps by the moves, Chicago activated infielder Nico Horner from the injured list and brought infielder Edwin Rios and outfielder Mike Tauchman up from Iowa. Bellinger suffered a left knee contusion on Monday night making a grab against the wall in right-center against Houston.
CHICAGO — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks took another step in his comeback from cancer by throwing live batting practice. But it remains unclear when he will return to the bullpen. Manager Pedro Grifol said Hendriks threw about 20 pitches and “felt good.” But he also said there’s still no timetable on a return and that the organization will determine the next step.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a muscle strain in the back of his throwing shoulder. Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced the timeframe before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Left fielder Christian Yelich returned to the lineup after missing two games with back issues, and left-hander Eric Lauer — coming off his first relief appearance of the season last Sunday — will start or follow an opener on Saturday. Miley went on the injured list Wednesday, one day after the injury originally thought to be a lat strain caused him to leave a game after throwing only 22 pitches. He underwent additional tests on Thursday.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a hairline fracture in his left hand. Machado was hit by a pitch Monday night. The move is backdated to Tuesday and manager Bob Melvin says there’s a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend.
NEW YORK — Former All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez is back in the major leagues, this time with the New York Mets. Sánchez, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees, joined the Mets Friday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse.
FOOTBALL
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract on Friday, giving the club some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett.
Trubisky was about to enter the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh last spring. The signing gives the Steelers a bit of salary cap relief as they try to fortify the roster ahead of the 2023 season.
