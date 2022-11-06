West Virginia Iowa St Football
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers looks to pass during the first half Saturday afternoon against West Virginia at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones won, 31-14.

 Charlie Neibergall

AMES, Iowa — Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 31-14, on Saturday.

The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl game for the sixth straight season.

