BASEBALL
Prairie League meeting — The first meeting for Prairie League Baseball 2022 will be held at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23rd. Current teams and those interested in joining are encouraged to send a representative. Any questions can be directed to Frank Dardis at 563-552-9144 or Jim Winter at 608-712-3406.
EIHL meeting — The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will hold its spring meeting for the 2022 semi-pro baseball season at 7 p.m. on March 2 at Happy Joe’s in Dyersville, Iowa. Teams interested in joining the league are encouraged to attend. For more information, email Paul Scherrman at pauls@jpscherrman.com.
PONY League registration — Registration for the 2022 Dubuque PONY League Baseball season is open now through March 12. All children ages 4-14 in the tri-state area are eligible to play. Every player who signs up is guaranteed the opportunity to play baseball in a competitive, fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Registration fees range from $75 to $115, depending on age level.
Every player receives a team jersey and hat, included in the single registration fee. Games are played at Derby Grange Golf & Recreation baseball fields. The baseball season starts in April and concludes before the Fourth of July. Please visit http://dbqpony.org for additional information and registration, or contact us at info@dbqpony.org with questions.
BASKETBALL
Diamond Jo/Boys & Girls Club 3-on-3 Shootout — The Diamond Jo/Boys & Girls Club 3-on-3 Shootout will take place March 21-22 (Monday and Tuesday) at the Boys & Girls Club of Dubuque. Cost is $25 per player, which includes t-shirt, and teams are limited to four players. There will be boys and girls divisions for players in grades 3-8.
It will follow Tournament-style format based on 16 teams. There will be four pools with round robin play. The winners of each pool will advance to the award rounds which is a single elimination tournament. Each team will be guaranteed three games. Teams will play on either Monday night or Tuesday night, but not both. Days and times will be announced later.
Registration deadline is March 15. For more information or a registration form, email Taylor Blum at tblum@boysgirlsdubuque.com.
UD youth tournament — The University Of Dubuque men’s basketball team will host a youth basketball tournament for boys in grades 3-8 on Sunday, April 3. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of 3 games and the entry fee is $150 per team. Games will be officiated by certified officials. For more information, contact coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
Bellevue boys & girls tournaments — The Bellevue Community Club Youth Basketball Tournament for school-based teams will take place in mid-February. Cost is $120 and teams are guaranteed three games.
Boys and girls in grades 4-6 play on Feb. 19, and boys and girls in grades 7-8 play on Feb. 20. Contact TJ Michels at 563-219-0246 or travis_michels@yahoo.com for more information.
FOOTBALL
University of Dubuque camps — The University of Dubuque football team will be holding camps on Sundays in March and April.
Linebackers and running backs will have their camp March 20 and March 27 from 2-4 p.m.; quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs will play March 20 and March 27 from 6-8 p.m.; and offensive and defensive linemen will play April 3 and April 10 from 4-6 p.m.
Each session will cost $20 and be held in the Veterans Memorial Training Center. For more information, contact Evan Eastburn at 563-589-3225 or eeastburn@dbq.edu, or Miles Hookstead at 563-589-3209 or mhookstead@dbq.edu.
ICE SKATING
Theisen’s Learn to Skate — Theisen’s Learn to Skate program will resume at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saturday classes for the spring session begin March 12 and run through April 23 from 8:30-9 a.m. The Tuesday classes for the spring session begin March 8 and run through April 19 from 6:30-7 p.m. Cost is $80.
For more information, call 563-275-6576 or email dbqskating@gmail.com.
Cirque de Dubuque show — The Dubuque Figure Skating Club will hold its annual spring show on Sunday, April 25 at Mystique Community Ice Center. Seating begins at 12:50 p.m. for the 1 p.m. show. Tickets are just $5 at the door.
Public skating sessions — Mystique Community Ice Center offers skating sessions from 4:30-6:15 p.m. each Sunday. Cost is $6 for all ages and skate rental is available for $3. A group package is also available. For details on other public skating opportunities, visit mystiqueicecenter.com/schedule/ or call 563-583-4949.
OUTDOORS
Rolling Hills Sportsman’s Banquet — The Rolling Hills Church Men’s Ministry in Platteville, Wis., will hold its annual sportsman’s banquet and chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 26. Doors open at 5 p.m., the dinner will be served at 5:15 p.m., and the program featuring Art Helin, of Art Helin Outdoors, begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $15, with tickets available at the door, and children ages 10-and-under will be admitted free.
The event includes a silent auction, door prizes, giveaways and prizes for the best chili. For more information, contact Trevor Bohn at mensminsitry@rollinghillschurch.com.
Rolling Hills Church is located at 1585 W. Main St. in Platteville.
SOFTBALL
Loras softball camps — Loras College will host softball camps in January and February. The pitching and catching camps take place Feb. 27 and cost $40 for pitchers and $25 for catchers. There are discounts for attending multiple camps.
More details and information can be found at: http://softball.duhawkcamps.com/index.cfm.