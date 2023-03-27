NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark looks for an open shot as Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson defends in the first quarter of a Sweet 16 game Sunday night in Seattle. The Hawkeyes won, 97-83, to reach the Final Four this weekend in Dallas.

 Caean Couto The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark put on a show with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 seed Iowa beat fifth-seeded Louisville, 97-83, on Sunday and send the Hawkeyes to their first women’s Final Four in 30 years.

The unanimous first-team All-American was as dominant as she’s been all season in getting the Hawkeyes to Dallas for the women’s NCAA Tournament national semifinals on Friday night. The Seattle 4 Region champion will face the winner of the Greenville 1 region that has South Carolina playing Maryland on Monday night.

