Wisconsin Maryland Basketball
Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl barrels past Maryland’s Patrick Emilien during the first half Wednesday in College Park, Md.

 Amy Davis The Baltimore Sun

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Donta Scott recorded a double-double and Maryland distanced itself in the second half en route to a 73-55 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Scott’s jump shot with 9:10 remaining put the Terrapins up 59-49 and Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) led by double digits the rest of the way.

