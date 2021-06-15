LONDON — Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said Monday.
The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women’s and men’s singles title matches.
The government’s decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions on crowds will also allow for increased attendances at soccer’s European Championship and other sporting events.
Wimbledon’s cancellation in 2020 was the first time since World War II that the tournament hadn’t been played.
HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer returned to the court with a win over qualifier Ilya Ivashka on Monday as the Swiss player chases his 11th Halle Open title after withdrawing from the French Open to prioritize the grass-court season.
Federer held serve throughout in a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over his Belarusian opponent but didn’t break until the last game of the match. Federer is now 69-7 in career matches in Halle, his favored warmup for Wimbledon. Five of his eight career Wimbledon titles have come after winning Halle the same year.
BASEBALL
Indians ace Bieber shut down 2 weeks
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber’s season is suddenly on pause, leaving the Indians to survive for a while without their ace. The AL’s reigning Cy Young winner won’t throw for at least two weeks because of a right shoulder strain, an injury that will further test Cleveland’s pitching depth.
After allowing a season-high in hits — and throwing 107 pitches over five innings — in a loss to Seattle on Sunday that dropped him to 7-4, Bieber underwent an MRI. It showed he has a subscapularis muscle strain in his right shoulder.
Arizona tops Ole Miss in final
TUCSON, Ariz. — Branden Boissiere went 4-for-6 with two doubles, driving in five runs and scoring three, and No. 5 seed Arizona pounded out 20 hits to roll to a 16-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in the rubber game of the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday, earning the Wildcats a trip to the College World Series.
Arizona will take a 45-16 record to Omaha. Ole Miss finished 45-22. Calvin Harris, a freshman from Western Dubuque, drew a pinch-hit walk in the ninth inning for the Rebels.
FOOTBALL
Crowder agrees to renegotiated deal with Jets
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal on Monday that will keep him with the team through this season. Crowder was due to make $10 million in the final year of the three-year, $28.5 million contract he signed in 2019.
Eagles agree to terms with Mullens
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday. The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.
Canadian Football League to start in August
The Canadian Football League is going ahead with its 2021 season. The league’s board of governors has voted unanimously in favor of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the campaign on Aug. 5.
The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June. The start was later pushed back to August and the number of games was reduced to 14.
HOCKEY
Rangers hiring Gerard Gallant as coach
Gerard Gallant is set to join one of hockey’s oldest organizations instead of the NHL’s newest franchise after reaching an agreement to coach the New York Rangers.
Gallant and the Rangers have a deal for him to be their next coach. Gallant was a highly sought-after coaching candidate three years after leading Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. He is fresh off coaching Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world hockey championship.
SWIMMING
Lochte fails to advance in 200 prelims
OMAHA, Neb. — Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle on Monday, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall. The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals.