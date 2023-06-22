NBA Draft Bigs Basketball
Boulogne-Levallois’ Victor Wembanyama dunks during a game this spring near Paris. Wembanyam is expected to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft tonight.

 Thibault Camus The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Victor Wembanyama walked into his first NBA news conference Wednesday morning, took his seat and looked out at a maze of cameras and microphones that have been awaiting him for years.

And then he smiled.