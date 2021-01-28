EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season.
The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker’s unexpected death. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season.
Fitzgerald was under contract through 2026.
Northwestern has invested heavily in its athletic facilities in recent years, including the $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located along Lake Michigan.
Fitzgerald grew up in the Chicago area and led the long-suffering Wildcats to a pair of Big Ten championships and a Rose Bowl appearance as an All-American linebacker under Gary Barnett in the mid 1990s. His 106 victories are the sixth-most by an active FBS coach with the same program.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence. Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Wash., and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.
DALLAS — Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time. The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The Yankees quickly found a replacement for their bullpen, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with submarining right-hander Darren O’Day, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The deal includes player and club options for 2022.
NEW YORK — Zack Scott was promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets on Wednesday, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired. Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM.
ATLANTA — The Braves added depth by agreeing to a minor league contract with utility player Ehire Adrianza. The 31-year-old Adrianza would receive a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the Braves’ 40-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons agreed late Tuesday night to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won, 117-113.
NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season. The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized.
HOCKEY
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hockey Hall of Famer who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly on Wednesday.
The 71-year-old Rutherford cited “personal reasons” in making the decision. He was under contract through the 2021-22 season. The club promoted assistant general manager Patrick Allvin to serve as general manager on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent replacement.
TENNIS
LONDON — Two Russian tennis players were banned from the sport for life on Wednesday for match-fixing, including incidents when they played together as doubles partners.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Alija Merdeeva was found guilty of two counts of match-fixing. Sofia Dmitrieva was found guilty on six counts of match-fixing and was also charged with failing to cooperate with an investigation.