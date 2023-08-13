Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.
Dansby Swanson added a three-run home run as the Cubs (61-56) improved to 8-3 in August and won for the 18th time in 24 games.
Whit Merrifield hit a two-run home run, but Toronto (65-54) lost for the fourth time in five games after winning its previous four.
Chicago’s Cody Bellinger doubled off right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-7) to begin the ninth and came around to score what turned out the be the winning run on Morel’s one-out double to left field.
“Belli has been our most valuable player,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That leadoff double was huge.”
Morel leads the Cubs with eighth RBI in the ninth inning this season.
“One through nine we have a really, really deep lineup,” Bellinger said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the heart of the order, the bottom of the order, we’ve got a bunch of guys that can get the job done.”
Former Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (4-0) worked one inning for the win and righty Adbert Alzolay finished for his 16th save in 17 chances.
“Julian has been kind of the stabilizer in our bullpen,” Ross said. “He’s just really been a guy that we can rely on.”
Bellinger went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Cubs, who have won six of their past eight meetings with Toronto. Chicago is 9-5 against AL East opponents.
“Bellinger is probably the best hitter in the game for the last two months,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “They’ve got power, they’ve got speed, they’ve got guys that are above average in a lot of different ways. They’re scoring a ton of runs right now. They’re a hot team.”
After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third, Chicago replied with four runs in the fourth off Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt. Nico Hoerner led off with a double and Ian Happ walked before Bellinger tied it with an RBI single.
Cardinals 5, Royals 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4, while Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman added two hits apiece as St. Louis split the two-game series. The teams have a rare Sunday off today.
Twins 8, Philles 1 — At Philadelphia: Joey Gallo went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Minnesota. He hit a solo homer in the fourth and a three-run shot during a five-run seventh.
Marlins 3, Yankees 1 — At Miami: Sandy Alcantara threw a complete-game five-hitter, Luis Arraez homered and Miami beat New York.
Alcantara (5-10) struck out 10 in his major league-leading third complete game and first home win since going the distance against Minnesota on April 4. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner coaxed 11 groundouts before a season-best crowd of 33,980.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 21, Mets 3 — At New York: Matt Olson homered twice, Ozzie Albies had a home run and six RBIs, and Atlanta pounded New York in the opening game of a doubleheader.
Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Olson had his seventh multi-homer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 6, Guardians 5 —At St. Petersburg, Fla: Randy Arozarena lined an RBI single to right center to complete a three-run ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as Tampa Bay rallied to beat the Guardians.
Tigers 6, Red Sox 2 — At Boston: Kerry Carpenter hit two solo homers and Detroit cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster four times in a win over the Boston.
Spencer Torkelson and Eric Haase also homered for the Tigers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak.