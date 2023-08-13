Cubs Blue Jays Baseball
Buy Now

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk (left) looks on as Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run with teammate Cody Bellinger (24) in the fourth inning Saturday in Toronto.

 Chris Young The Canadian Press

Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Dansby Swanson added a three-run home run as the Cubs (61-56) improved to 8-3 in August and won for the 18th time in 24 games.

