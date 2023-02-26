Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a 60-foot shot at the buzzer and Arizona State rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat No. 7 Arizona, 89-88, on Saturday in Tucson.
The Wildcats (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) built a 10-point lead midway through the second half before going more than 6 minutes without a field goal as Arizona State pulled ahead by one.
The Sun Devils (20-9, 11-7) went up 86-85 on Warren Washington’s layup with just a minute left, but Pelle Larsson put Arizona back up on a layup with 29 seconds left.
Arizona State’s DJ Horne missed a jumper with 4 seconds left and the Sun Devils had a final shot after Oumar Ballo hit 1 of 2 free throws.
Catching the ball with 2.4 seconds left, Cambridge launched a shot from beyond half-court to finish with 21 points.
No. 2 Alabama 86, Arkansas 83 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Brandon Miller scored 24 points and Mark Sears made 7 of 8 free throws over the final 1:04 to help Alabama top Arkansas. Miller delivered his second straight huge game for the Crimson Tide (25-4, 15-1 Southeastern Conference) since police alleged in courtroom testimony that he brought a gun to former teammate Darius Miles, who is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting.
No. 3 Kansas 76, West Virginia 74 — At Lawrence, Kan. Dajuan Harris was one point shy of a career high, scoring 17 points to help lift Kansas over West Virginia. The stifling Jayhawk defense kept West Virginia from attempting a shot in the final 20 seconds.
North Carolina 71, No. 6 Virginia 63 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Pete Nance scored 22 points as North Carolina secured an important win, defeating Virginia. For UNC (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) the victory is a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume as it counts as a Quadrant 1 win, the first of the season for the Tar Heels.
No. 9 Baylor 81, No. 8 Texas 72 — At Waco, Texas: Jalen Bridges had 17 points for ninth-ranked Baylor, which overcame a huge deficit with an impressive run right after freshman standout Keyonte George left injured early and beat Big 12 co-leader Texas. Adam Flagler had 14 points for the Bears (21-8, 10-6).
No. 11 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 45 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Josiah-Jordan James came back from missing four games with an injury to score 18 points and lead Tennessee over South Carolina.
Florida State 85, No. 13 Miami 84 — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Matthew Cleveland’s 3-pointer as time expired capped Florida State’s comeback from a 25-point second-half deficit and the Seminoles stunned Miami. Jordan Miller had given Miami the lead on a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left.
No. 14 Kansas State 73, Oklahoma State 68 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Markquis Nowell had 22 points, eight assists and four steals in Kansas State’s third straight win, beating Oklahoma State. Keyontae Johnson added 17 points for the Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12), who swept the regular-season series.
No. 18 Connecticut 95, St. John’s 86 — At New York: Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points, Adama Sanogo added 18 points and nine rebounds, and UConn beat St. John’s. Andre Jackson Jr. had 15 points, Joey Calcaterra also scored 15 to lead a strong effort by Connecticut’s bench.
Villanova 79, No. 19 Creighton 67 — At Philadelphia: Eric Dixon scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, Cam Whitmore added 17 and Villanova defeated Creighton. Dixon also set a career high with six 3-pointers for Villanova (15-14, 9-9 Big East), which has won five of six.
No. 24 TCU 83, Texas Tech 82 — At Lubbock, Texas: JaKobe Coles made two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, and TCU beat Texas Tech despite blowing a 12-point lead in the final 8 minutes.
Mississippi State 69, No. 25 Texas A&M 62 — At Starkville, Miss.: Tolu Smith had 17 points and Shakeel Moore had 14 as Mississippi State knocked off Texas A&M. Cameron Matthews had 11 points for the Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 Southeastern Conference).
WOMEN
No. 20 Iowa State 84, TCU 56 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Iowa State beat TCU. Joens entered with 2,880 career points, putting her 18th in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history for career scoring.
