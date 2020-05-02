IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa is teaming with Athletico to offer Backyard Calls with Gary Dolphin, giving fans the opportunity to submit video of backyard activities for the Voice of the Hawkeyes to call the action.
Starting now, fans can submit their funniest 10-15 second videos to social media for an opportunity for Dolphin to call their backyard plays. The three most entertaining videos each week will be voiced and posted to Iowa’s official social media accounts.
Videos 10-15 seconds in length can be submitted to the Iowa Athletics Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram feeds by replying to the Backyard Calls post.
Follow @TheIowaHawkeyes on Facebook and Twitter as the Backyard Calls of the Week are revealed each Friday. Whether Gary yells “Touchdown Iowa!” as little ones play football in the backyard or “I can’t believe what I just saw!” as the dog jumps over the cat to steal that hot dog, Backyard Calls of the Week will bring a smile to all.
Per NCAA rules, prospective student-athletes cannot be considered to have their plays called. This allows for youth, sixth grade and under to be included.
BASEBALL
Replay could vanish for ’20 under ump deal
NEW YORK — Replay reviews could vanish in Major League Baseball in 2020 as part of a deal that covers how umpires would be paid for a season shortened or wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night, two people told The Associated Press. They spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.
Umps are guaranteed 50% of their salaries for May, but would be paid nothing else if no games are played in 2020. Umpires generally make between $150,000 and $450,000.
The new agreement gives MLB the right to not use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014 and it’s become a big part of games, with about half the challenged calls resulting in a reversal.
Indians reliever Clase suspended 80 games
CLEVELAND — Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.
Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
BASKETBALL
NBA pushes back draft combine, lotteryThe NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.
The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft.
For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 — though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic. The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24.
Badgers join 2021 Maui Invitational field
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Former tournament champion Notre Dame and Oregon headline the 2021 Maui Invitational field. The bracket, announced Friday, also includes Butler, Houston, Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and host Chaminade.
Wisconsin is making its fourth Maui appearance and Oregon will play at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center for the third time. Saint Mary’s is headed to Maui for the first time and Texas A&M is returning for the first time since 1994.
FOOTBALL
Packers sign lineman Treyvon Hester
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, who is set to play for his fourth NFL team in as many seasons.
Hester, 27, played 15 games for the Washington Redskins last year. The 2017 seventh-round draft pick from Toledo spent his rookie year playing 14 games and making one start for the Oakland Raiders. He played 12 games and made one start for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
He is best known for tipping Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to preserve the Eagles’ 16-15 victory over the Chicago Bears during a wild-card playoff game in the 2018 season.
Bears sign veteran safety Gipson
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract Friday.
Gipson has intercepted 23 passes and returned three for touchdowns over eight seasons with Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston. He was released Tuesday by the Texans after signing a three-year, $22.5 million prior to last season.
soccer
Women’s soccer claim of unequal pay tossed
A federal judge threw out the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team in a surprising loss for the defending World Cup champions but allowed their allegation of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial.
Players led by Alex Morgan sued in March 2019, claiming they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal.
AUTO RACING
Indy could welcome back fans for Brickyard
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a five-stage plan Friday to reopen the state with the final phase tentatively scheduled to include a return to sporting venues on July 4 — the very day an IndyCar-NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled to be run in the sprawling track. Holcomb said social distancing guidelines will remain in place.