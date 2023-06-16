Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024.
“I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here,” he said Thursday following an owners meeting. “We ought to let the dust settle and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved.”
Defining a computerized strike zone is among the issues.
The independent Atlantic League trialed the ABS system at its 2019 All-Star Game and it was used in that’s year Arizona Fall League of top prospects. The ABS was tried at eight of nine ballparks of the Low-A Southeast League in 2021, then moved up to Triple-A in 2022.
At Triple-A this year, half the games use the robots for ball/strike calls and half have a human making decisions subject to appeals by teams to the ABS.
MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts and larger bases.
MLB to start process for A’s move to Vegas
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will start a months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century.
A day after the Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing for a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred bemoaned the team’s inability to obtain a new stadium in Oakland and defended A’s owner John Fisher, who has maintained public silence.
Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s rings
Federal authorities announced charges against a ring of nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables including an Andy Warhol silkscreen, a Jackson Pollock painting and nine World Series rings belonging to the late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra.
The thefts took place over more than two decades at 20 museums, institutions and stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and North Dakota, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thursday.
Twins bring Byron Buxton back from IL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins reinstated designated hitter Byron Buxton from the injured list before their game on Thursday against Detroit after he missed 10 games with a bruised left rib. Buxton was hit by a pitch from Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee in the game on June 1 and landed on the injured list for the first time this season.
Yoán Moncada’s back has landed him back on the injured list. The Chicago White Sox placed the third baseman on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation, the team announced Thursday. Moncada previously was on the IL from April 11-May 12 with lower back soreness.
BASKETBALL
Nuggets celebrate title with parade
DENVER — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday.
It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. It’s the city’s second parade in two years. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season.
McGregor accused of assault at Finals
MIAMI — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.”
SOFTBALL
WCWS star Bahl transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Softball pitching sensation Jordy Bahl, who led Oklahoma to its third straight national title last week, has announced she will transfer to Nebraska.
Bahl, who is from the Omaha suburb of Papillion, had said on Monday she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in her home state. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.
HOCKEY
Devils’ Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players on Thursday, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.