TEMPE, Ariz. — J.J. Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans.
But the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in the stands before games.
Now one of the best defensive players in NFL history looks as if he’s ready to call it a career.
Watt — a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year — indicated today that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and baby on social media while writing: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”
The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son.
Watt, 33, was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks, to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Impatient Penner leads Broncos’ search
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise.
Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton.
“Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said. “Obviously, the relationship between the general manager and the head coach is a critical one and George is going to be intimately involved with this process of looking for a new head coach and we’ll make sure that there’s a good fit there.”
Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson to enter NFL draft
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson will declare for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule.
Nelson, who made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, is the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago.
Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles, including a career-high 11 against Rutgers, and had 5 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Hall of Famer Reed to coach Bethune-Cookman
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has agreed to become the football coach at Bethune-Cookman and is leaving his job with the Miami Hurricanes, the schools announced Tuesday night.
Reed played at Miami and spent the last three years in an administrative role with the Hurricanes, first as chief of staff under former coach Manny Diaz for two years and this past year as a senior advisor under coach Mario Cristobal.
BASEBALL
LHP Rich Hill, Pirates agree to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Hill, a Boston native who turns 43 in March, went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Red Sox this year.
Mets re-sign setup man Adam Ottavino
NEW YORK — The New York Mets re-signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on Tuesday, bringing back a top setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.
Ottavino’s deal includes a player option for 2024. He became a free agent after going 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season, his first with his hometown Mets.
BASKETBALL
Carr nails 10 treys as No. 6 Texas rolls
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce, 97-72, on Tuesday night.
Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978.
TENNIS
Djokovic back in Australia after deportation
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination, Tennis Australia confirmed Wednesday.
Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title.
The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International, which starts Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.