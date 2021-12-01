IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras felt he could have started two weeks ago against Illinois.
Pushed to the bench with a shoulder injury, Iowa’s starting quarterback watched as backup Alex Padilla piloted the Hawkeyes to a pair of victories.
Petras finally got another chance to prove himself last weekend, coming on in relief of Padilla in Friday’s victory at Nebraska.
“To not play, when you’re hurt, it’s a little easier than the Illinois game when I felt I was back to 100 percent,” Petras said Tuesday. “It’s a different kind of feeling. But being back in the game, that just felt great and I’m happy to be where I’m at.”
He’s certainly in a pretty good spot. That win over Nebraska, combined with Minnesota’s win over Wisconsin, sent the No. 15-ranked Hawkeyes into Saturday’s Big Ten Conference Championship Game in Indianapolis against No. 2 Michigan.
He doesn’t plan on giving up his role anytime soon, either.
Petras, who was on the sidelines instead of playing for the first time since 2019, will be under center to start on Saturday.
“I thought he did a good job (against Nebraska),” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s done a lot of good things for over two years right now, and we haven’t forgotten about that at all.”
He will be just the second Iowa quarterback to start in the Big Ten title game, joining C.J. Beathard in 2015. The Hawkeyes are making just their second appearance in the 11-year history of the title game, and are seeking their first league title since 2004.
Michigan is in the title game for the first time ever.
“It’s definitely very exciting. It’s a lot easier to wake up at 4:15 or whatever time we have to wake up,” Petras said. “What an opportunity, and I think everyone realizes what is out in front of us. And everyone’s very excited.”
Padilla replaced an injured Petras early in the Nov. 6 game at Northwestern, completing 18 of 28 pass attempts for 172 yards in a 17-12 victory.
Petras, still listed second on the depth chart ahead of No. 3 QB Deuce Hogan, signaled plays from the sideline during wins over Minnesota and Illinois the following weeks, but could have played if pressed into duty.
It will be just those two moving forward after head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Tuesday that Hogan has entered the transfer portal.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum hasn’t seen much difference between the quarterbacks.
“I don’t know, maybe their voices sound different and stuff like that,” he said. “But other than that, they both play with high confidence and the whole team has trust in both of them that whoever is out there, they’re going to make some plays. Obviously, whoever is in the game, we have the utmost trust in them.
Petras, a 6-foot-5, 233-pound junior from San Rafael, Calif., is 13-4 as Iowa’s starting QB, the fourth-best winning percentage in program history. Iowa averages 27.9 points in his 17 starts, and he led the Hawkeyes to a dozen consecutive wins between 2020-21.
He has completed 137 of 236 passes (58.1%) for 1,532 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season, and his 3,126 career passing yards ranks 14th all-time in program history.
Padilla, a 6-1, 197-pound sophomore from Greenwood Village, Colo., is 45-for-97 (46.3%) for 598 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
“It’s not like we have one guy who’s just totally crapping the bed. We have two great quarterbacks who have proven they can win games,” Linderbaum said. “We have the utmost confidence in whoever’s in there, and whoever plays on Saturday we’re going to have confidence in them.”