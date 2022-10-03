NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing
Chase Elliott celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday in Talladega, Ala.

 Butch Dill The Associated Press

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Chase Elliott raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in the first clean race yet of this year’s postseason.

Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps remaining and claimed control of the outside lane to stalk leader Ryan Blaney. The 2020 Cup champion surged ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap, threw a block on Blaney’s attempt to reclaim the win and then beat Blaney to the finish line by .046 seconds.

