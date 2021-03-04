Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute, and the Chicago Bulls held off a late rally to beat the mercurial Pelicans, 128-124, on Wednesday night in New Orelans.
Coby White scored 25 for the Bulls, who led by as many as 19 and were still up 18 in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans’ late surge pulled them as close as 117-113 on Jaxson Hayes alley-oop dunk as he was fouled with 1:49 left.
Hayes missed the free throw, however, and Zion Williamson, who scored 28 points, missed two free throws with a chance to cut it to two with 1:23 left.
The Bulls pulled out of a three-minute dry spell that included five missed shots and three turnovers when Wendell Carter Jr.’s putback made it 119-113 with 1:05 to go.
76ers 131, Jazz 123 (OT) — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 40 points and 19 rebounds and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation, and Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lead Philadelphia in a matchup of the Eastern and Western Conference leaders. Donovan Mitchell had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the West-leading Jazz.
Pistons 129, Raptors 105 — At Tampa, Fla.: Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and Detroit beat the virus-depleted Raptors to snap a three-game losing streak. Ellington was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and the Pistons were 20 for 41 overall from long range. Detroit’s backups had 56 points, with Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each finishing with 20.
Pacers 114, Cavaliers 111 — At Cleveland: T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading Indiana.
Nets 132, Rockets 114 — At Houston: James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former Houston teammates and Brooklyn handed the Rockets their 13th straight loss.
Hornets 135, Timberwolves 102 — At Minneapolis: Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Gordon Hayward added 23 as Charlotte headed into the All-Star break with a win over skidding Minnesota.