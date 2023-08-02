A Colorado woman has been recognized as the 1 millionth ticketholder to attend a game at the Women’s World Cup being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Soccer’s world governing body on Tuesday said Rebecca Sheely had the milestone ticket when she went to Auckland’s Eden Park to watch the defending champion U.S. team hold on for a 0-0 draw with Portugal.
FIFA said total ticket sales have almost reached 1.7 million. The tournament has already broken attendance records for a Women’s World Cup.
The previous mark was around 1.35 million who attended a 52-game tournament in Canada in 2015. The 2023 edition has been expanded to 32 teams and will include 64 matches.
Rebecca Sheely and her daughter, Janelle, said they’d been following the U.S. women’s team at the last three World Cups and had tickets all the way to the final.
The opening games on July 20 set records for women’s soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand’s upset win over Norway set a new national mark of 42,137. Australia’s 1-0 over Ireland later that day attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia.
In Tuesday’s games:
Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0 — At Dunedin, New Zealand: Netherlands scored four times in a torrid 15-minute first-half stretch to overwhelm Vietnam and seal top spot in Group E. The Dutch came into the match in second place on goal differential behind the United States. But the blowout win combined with the Americans’ 0-0 draw with Portugal made the Netherlands the group winner. The U.S. advanced in second place. Netherlands dominated almost from the start against Vietnam. Lieke Martens chipped a shot into the net in the eighth minute over goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh and then the rout was on, as goals from three other Dutch players quickly followed.
Denmark 2, Haiti 0 — At Perth, Australia: Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday. Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.
England 6, China 1 — At Sydney: Lauren James scored twice as England advanced to knockout stage. The Chelsea forward scored her second and third goals of the tournament with two wonderful strikes as the Lionesses finished atop Group D. Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, substitute Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly added goals at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium. China’s Wang Shuang pulled one back from the penalty spot. China’s loss means it fails to advance from the group stage for the first time at a World Cup. Denmark advanced as runnerup in Group D.