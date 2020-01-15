Luka Garza scored 27 points — all but one of them in two spurts —and Iowa beat Northwestern, 75-62, on Tuesday night in Evanston, Ill.
C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp each added 11 points as the Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) won their second straight.
Miller Kopp scored 15 and Peter Nance had 11 for the cold-shootings Wildcats (6-10, 1-5), who connected at just 36% from the floor and have lost six of seven.
Garza, the Big Ten scoring leader, hit his first four shots to account for Iowa’s first 10 points — and all of his in the first half — but didn’t connect again until hitting a layup 8:54 into the second. The junior center then scored the next 16 straight for Iowa to help the Hawkeyes break open a tight, often plodding game.
Garza finished 10 for 14 from the floor, hit two of three 3-pointers and helped buoy Iowa’s 47% shooting for the game. He entered averaging 22 points.
Iowa led, 41-35, following a mostly back-and-forth and close first half. The Hawkeyes’ seven-point lead with 1:53 left was the biggest by either team in the opening 20 minutes.
Iowa shot 54% from the floor and was 8 of 15 on 3-point attempts in first half. Northwestern went through cold stretches and shot just 36%. Kopp, who led with 14 points after 20 minutes, was the notable exception going 5 of 11 from the floor.
Garza was 4-for-4 from the floor, including two 3s, in the opening 3:50 in to give Iowa a 10-9 lead. He missed his next three shots and was quiet for the rest of the period has he played 14 minutes in the half and 24 for the game.
The pace didn’t pick up early in the second half. Neither team scored until Northwestern’s Robbie Beran hit a 3-point jumper 3:15 in. Iowa was especially cold, hitting just 4 of its first 14 shots in the period while it tried to nurse a lead.
After finally connecting again, Garza scored 16 straight points midway through the second half to open Iowa’s lead to 69-51. He capped the run with a jumper with 5:01 left.
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72 — At Clemson, S.C.: Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in an upset of Duke.
It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001.
No. 11 Louisville 72, Pittsburgh 68 (OT) — At Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing Louisville to escape Pitt’s upset bid.
No. 13 Dayton 79, VCU 65 — At Dayton, Ohio: Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as Dayton pulled away for a victory over VCU, ending a streak of four straight losses to the Rams.
No. 14 Villanova 79, DePaul 75 (OT) — At Philadelphia: Collin Gillespie scored 21 points to lead four Villanova players in double figures, and the Wildcats held off DePaul.
Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54 — At Madison, Wis.: Brad Davison hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and finished with 14 points, Nate Reuvers scored 17 and Micah Potter added 14, and Wisconsin escaped with a victory after Maryland missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds.
No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68 — At Columbus, Ohio: C.J. Walker scored 18 points to help Ohio State snap a four-game losing streak with a win over Nebraska.
No. 23 Texas 77, Kansas State 63 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State.