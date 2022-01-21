No. 17 ILLINOIS (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at MARYLAND (9-9, 1-6)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Bottom line: Illinois visits the Maryland Terrapins after Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points in Illinois’ 96-88 overtime loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Terrapins have gone 6-5 in home games. Maryland ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.6. The Fighting Illini are 6-1 against conference opponents. Illinois is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting. The Fighting Illini won the last meeting on Jan. 7. Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points for Illinois.
Top performers: Eric Ayala averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Fatts Russell is averaging 12.4 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Maryland. Plummer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Cockburn is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.
Last 10 games: The Terrapins are 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game. The Fighting Illini are 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
No. 14 MICHIGAN STATE (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) at No. 8 WISCONSIN (15-2, 6-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Wisconsin takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Jonathan Davis scored 27 points in Wisconsin’s 82-76 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Badgers are 8-1 in home games. Wisconsin is 14-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game. The Spartans are 5-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 4.9.
Top performers: Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Gabe Brown is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.
Last 10 games: The Badgers are 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game. The Spartans are 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.