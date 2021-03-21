Megan Maahs isn’t done yet.
Maahs scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds, leading the Northern Iowa women to a 64-63 victory over Creighton in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Saturday in Rockford, Ill.
Karli Rucker added 13 points for the Panthers (16-12), who will play Saint Louis or Milwaukee in Monday’s regional final.
Drake 100, DePaul 91 — At Rockford, Ill.: Kierra Collier scored 21 points and Sarah Beth Gueldner added 20 points as Drake beat DePaul in a WNIT consolation game.
MEN
Memphis 71, Dayton 60 — At Denton, Texas: Landers Nolley II scored 21 points as Memphis beat Dayton in the first round of the NIT.
Mississippi State 74, Saint Louis 68 — At Frisco, Texas: D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points and Mississippi State defeated Saint Louis in the first round of the NIT.