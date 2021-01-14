The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning opened the National Hockey League regular-season in impressive fashion on Wednesday night with a 5-1 home victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Ondrej Palat opened the scoring 10:39 into the first period, and Mathieu Joseph and Anthony Cirelli scored less than 2 minutes apart later in the period to stake the Lightning to a 3-0 cushion.
Steven Stamkos scored the lone goal of the second period to make it 4-0, and Brayden Point made it 5-0 at the 6:45 mark of the third period.
Dylan Strome ended Andrei Vasilevskiy’s shutout bid with an unassisted goal at 16:36 of the third period.