LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.”
Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals in what was described as the first major international sports scandal.
To some, Thorpe remains the greatest all-around athlete ever. He was voted as the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.
In 1982 — 29 years after Thorpe’s death — the IOC gave duplicate gold medals to his family but his Olympic records were not reinstated, nor was his status as the sole gold medalist of the two events.
Two years ago, a Bright Path Strong petition advocated declaring Thorpe the outright winner of the pentathlon and decathlon in 1912. The IOC had listed him as a co-champion in the official record book.
BASEBALL
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185M settlement
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws, a case that progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial.
An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, according to a filing by Brian Kriegler, the players’ damages expert. More precise totals will not be calculated until notice is given to eligible players.
The deal, announced May 10, was filed Friday with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.
Dodgers Stadium concession workers won’t strike during All-Star events
LOS ANGELES — Concession workers will not strike during All-Star events at Dodger Stadium. The union representing the workers said Friday that “substantial progress” had been made in contract negotiations with Levy Restaurants, the Chicago-based company that employs the workers and contracts with the Dodgers to operate stadium concessions.
“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” according to a joint statement posted on the union’s Twitter account Friday.
Nationals’ Doolittle to miss rest of season
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle will undergo an internal brace procedure on his left elbow, ending his season.
The left-hander, who has been on the injured list since April 20 with an elbow sprain, is expected to be out between five and six months. Doolittle underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections, but began feeling the same soreness in the last week as he did when he was first injured.
FOOTBALL
Incognito retires after 15-year career
HENDERSON, Nev. — Four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito has retired after a turbulent 15-year NFL career.
Incognito announced the decision Friday at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 39-year-old played his final three seasons with the Raiders. He also had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and spent time with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams.
While an outstanding lineman, Incognito pushed the boundaries of fair play and was fined numerous times for what was considered inappropriate play. He also was suspended by the Dolphins for misconduct against a teammate and some opponents alleged he made racial slurs.
GOLF
Kupcho, Salas lead LPGA team event
MIDLAND, Mich. — Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Kupcho and Salas had a 17-under 193 total with a better-ball round left at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round.
TRACK & FIELD
Cuban thrower defects en route to world
EUGENE, Ore. — Javelin competitor Yiselena Ballar Rojas has defected from the Cuban team for the 2022 world championships, according to official media on the island.
Play Off and Swing Completo, two portals which publish information on Latin American athletes in the United States, reported this week that Ballar Rojas left the delegation in Miami, a stopover point for the Cuban delegation on the way to Oregon for worlds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.