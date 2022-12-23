The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.
The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.
The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the U.S. women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019. Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.
Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the U.S. have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation. But there remained inequities between the men’s and women’s soccer teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.
FOOTBALL
Bears list CB Johnson as questionable
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills because of a ring finger injury.
Johnson was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant the previous day. Right guard Teven Jenkins (neck), left guard (Cody Whitehair) and receiver Chase Claypool (knee) are doubtful. Jenkins was carted off the field during last week’s game. Receiver N’Keal Harry (back) is expected to return after missing last week’s game, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is out.
Eagles QB Hurts expected to miss game
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 13-1 and would clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win against the Cowboys.
Former Broncos RB Hillman dies at 31
DENVER — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31.
Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.
‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ to YouTube in 2023
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package.
The NFL announced a multiyear agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The NFL was seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.
BASEBALL
Source: Cubs, Barnhart agree to contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, agreeing to a $6.5 million contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart.
A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Barnhart’s deal includes a $3.25 million salary for 2023 and a $3.25 million player option for 2024. The agreement includes escalators and performance bonuses that could make it worth $9.5 million over two seasons.
Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit.
White Sox acquire reliever Santos from Giants
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure on Thursday. Santos has made five appearances over the past two years for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA over 35 appearances — two starts — between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season.
Orioles acquire McCann, $19M from Mets
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named.
McCann was an All-Star in 2019 for the Chicago White Sox, but hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets last season. He is due $12 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the $40.6 million, four-year contract he signed with New York in December 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.