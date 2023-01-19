MOBILE, Ala. — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches. The Senior Bowl said Wednesday that Getsy will coach the American team and Graham the National team in the Feb. 4 showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects. The Bears have the top overall pick in April’s draft, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection. It’s the first time the Senior Bowl won’t have two full team staffs coaching the game. NFL Football Operations has put in a “coach up” format to promote professional development for coordinators and other assistants. The head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams were able to nominate assistants. The team head coaches were then chosen by a group comprised of league office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee and Senior Bowl officials. At least one coach from all 16 teams that submitted nominations were chosen, with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears having four representatives. The Raiders (3), Cleveland Browns (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2) also have multiple coaches.

Titans hire Carthon as general manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.