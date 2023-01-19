MOBILE, Ala. — Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches. The Senior Bowl said Wednesday that Getsy will coach the American team and Graham the National team in the Feb. 4 showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects. The Bears have the top overall pick in April’s draft, and the Raiders own the No. 7 selection. It’s the first time the Senior Bowl won’t have two full team staffs coaching the game. NFL Football Operations has put in a “coach up” format to promote professional development for coordinators and other assistants. The head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams were able to nominate assistants. The team head coaches were then chosen by a group comprised of league office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee and Senior Bowl officials. At least one coach from all 16 teams that submitted nominations were chosen, with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears having four representatives. The Raiders (3), Cleveland Browns (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2) also have multiple coaches.
Titans hire Carthon as general manager
Recommended for you
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority GM. ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall. Weiss said in a statement to ESPN that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved. COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday he is returning to Maryland to play next season. Tagovailoa, who holds a slew of school passing records, will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six. BASEBALL MILWAUKEE — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder Brian Anderson. The person said Anderson has agreed can earn $2 million in performances bonuses. BASKETBALL PARIS — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros. The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night. Noah and Williams won in three “sets” — the first two were to six points, the final set to three points. Noah’s father, Yannick Noah, was the French Open men’s champion in 1983. Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia having suffered a heart attack earlier in the month. Ford was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with Boston. He retired following the 1981-82 season and was an assistant coach for the Celtics for seven seasons from 1983 to 1990, helping coach former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two titles in 1984 and 1986. STORRS, Conn. — UConn head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s game at Seton Hall. Neither Hurley nor Young made the trip to Newark for the game Wednesday night at the Prudential Center against the Pirates. UConn says the 15th-ranked Huskies will be co-coached by assistants Tom Moore and Luke Murray. TRACK & FIELD SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Lawyers for sprinter Usain Bolt say more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Attorney Linton P. Gordon on Wednesday provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned and threatening further if it isn’t. Gordon says Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000. Stocks & Securities Limited did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.