Minnesota forward Connor Kurth (10) drives against Quinnipiac during the first period of the Frozen Four championship game Saturday night in Tampa, Fla. Quinnipiac won, 3-2, in overtime. Kurth, who starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints last season, assisted on the Golden Gophers’ first goal of the game.
TAMPA, Fla. — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night.
Quinnipiac (34-4-3) trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal.
“It’s a dream come true,” Quillan said. “These guys worked so hard all year. We’re so close. We’re like a band of brothers.”
Recommended for you
It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011.
“I’m just trying not to cry. Just proud. This is awesome,” Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold said. “Just an awesome group. Awesome culture. You can’t put a value on what we just did for Quinnipiac University. We got a natty.”
John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range with 14:25 left in the first period to open the scoring. Former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout Connor Kurth stole an errant pass at the blue line and patiently carried the puck around the goal as the netminder slid out of position. Mittelstadt buried the loose centering pass, and the Gophers took a 1-0 lead at the 5:35 mark.
Kurth, a freshman and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, picked up his fourth assist this year and had three points in the NCAA Tournament.
Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota (29-10-1) a 2-0 lead when he re-directed a shot by Brock Faber that bounced off the wall into the net about five minutes into the second.
Cristophe Tellier’s goal with 12:39 left in the second period trimmed Quinnipiac’s deficit to 2-1.
With 3:28 to play in regulation and the Gophers leading 2-1, Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold went with an empty net and 41 seconds later Collin Graf — who leads the team with 21 goals this season but had yet to score in three-plus tournament game — to make it 2-2 and eventually force the extra period.
The Bobcats outshot Minnesota, 30-15, and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.
The Gophers fell to 5-8 all-time in national title tilts, including a 1-3 mark in overtime. Minnesota suffered its first loss with a lead through two periods, going 22-1-0 this season.
“We had it. That one’s gonna sting. That’s a crusher,” said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko, who played for Dubuque’s national championship team in 1980-81.
“I’m just crushed for them. When you’re in this profession, you get so close to your players. This group was special. We had no hiccups all year. Not one. You always have a little adversity, but I don’t think we had any. That doesn’t happen very often.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.