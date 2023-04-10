NCAA Quinnipiac Minnesota Hockey
Buy Now

Minnesota forward Connor Kurth (10) drives against Quinnipiac during the first period of the Frozen Four championship game Saturday night in Tampa, Fla. Quinnipiac won, 3-2, in overtime. Kurth, who starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints last season, assisted on the Golden Gophers’ first goal of the game.

 Chris O'Meara The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night.

Quinnipiac (34-4-3) trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.