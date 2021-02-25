No. 9 Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1)
Site: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: Two top-10 teams match up as No. 9 Iowa visits No. 3 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. Iowa has six wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan has won five of its six games against ranked teams.
Senior studs: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 77 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.
Leaping for Luka: Garza has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.1 percent of his foul shots this season.
Long-range threat: Iowa’s Wieskamp has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 49.6 percent of them, and is 19 for 32 over his last five games.
Streak stats: Michigan has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 64.5.
Did you know?: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (341st among Division I teams).
NEBRASKA (5-16, 1-12 Big Ten) AT ILLINOIS (16-6, 12-4)
Site: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: No. 5 Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Nebraska at State Farm Center. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Illinois was a 78-67 win on Jan. 16, 2016.
Leading the way: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kofi Cockburn has put up 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Teddy Allen has averaged 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dalano Banton has put up 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Facilitating the offense: Dosunmu has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 38 assists in those games.
Streak scoring: Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 66.5.
Did you know?: The Illinois offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 17th nationally. The Nebraska defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd).