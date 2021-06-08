KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, and the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions.
The judge modified his bond during his arraignment to allow him to have a special interlock device installed that requires him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle will start.
Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla.
One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to charging documents. A child in one of the cars, 5-year-old Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Ravens sign former Broncos OT James
The Ravens are signing former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who tore his Achilles tendon in April, to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, according to ESPN.
The Broncos released James, 29, in May after he suffered the season-ending injury while working out away from the team’s facility. Because the injury occurred away from Denver’s facility, the team was able to place him on the non-football injury list and terminate his contract, saving the $10.58 million salary he was due in 2021.
Alabama, Saban agree to new 8-year deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season.
Alabama announced the extension on Monday, including $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.
The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 “contract completion benefit” after each contract year from 2022-25.
Notre Dame-Wisconsin game set for 2026
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Notre Dame-Wisconsin matchup at Lambeau Field that was scrapped last year because of the pandemic has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, 2026.
The teams had scheduled neutral-site matchups at Lambeau Field last year and this year at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Soldier Field game will be played on Sept. 25.
That will be the first meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin since a three-game series from 1962-64. Wisconsin went 2-1 in those matchups, but Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-6-2.
BASKETBALL
Ex-Michigan State star charged with murder
DETROIT — A former captain of the Michigan State University basketball team was charged with murder Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit, authorities said.
Keith Appling, 29, is accused of killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, on May 22. Appling’s mother and the victim’s wife are cousins. Appling has been in custody since his arrest on May 24. Separately, he is charged with assault in Jackson for an incident on May 2. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.
HOCKEY
Islanders take 3-2 series lead on Bruins
BOSTON — Mathew Barzal scored one power-play goal and assisted on another, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots Monday night to give the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
The Islanders, who have won two in a row to take their first lead in the series, can advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals in Game 6 at home on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Red Sox beat Marlins for 5th straight win
BOSTON — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins, 5-3, for their fifth straight victory.
Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.
Calvin Harris helps Ole Miss to super regionalsOXFORD, Miss. — Tim Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional and Mississippi beat Southern Miss, 12-9, on Monday to advance to the super regionals.
Ole Miss (44-20) led, 9-0, after Elko’s bases-clearing blast and he added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 10-2. He finished 3-for 3-despite playing with a torn ACL.
Western Dubuque grad Calvin Harris answered in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer to give Ole Miss a five-run lead.