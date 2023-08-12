INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday.
NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session.
Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag. The team also cannot choose its pit stall for race day.
“Unfortunately, after passing on the fourth attempt, the @Hendrick24Team will lose a crew member, as well as there will be no attempt to qualify and a pass through under green for this weekend’s race at @IMS,” Hendrick Motorsports posted on social media.
The 25-year-old Byron has won more races this season than any other Cup driver and heads into the weekend third in the standings with three races left in the regular season.
It’s not the first time the Hendricks Motorsports driver has been penalized for failing inspection. He also failed three inspections last September at Talladega.
BASKETBALL
SPLIT, Croatia — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team dropped KK Tresnjevka 2009, aCroatian Club Team, by a 106-53 margin in its second contest of the Foreign Tour. Seven Hawkeyes notched seven or more points, with senior Caitlin Clark leading all scorers with 30 points and going 6-of-13 from 3-point range. Molly Davis was Iowa’s second leading scorer with 17 points and an efficient 7-for-9 from the field.
VALENCIA, Spain — The University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned its second win of the foreign tour, defeating the Valencia All-Stars, 119-83. Iowa was led by junior Payton Sandfort, who registered a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tony Perkins finished with 16 points. Owen Freeman earned a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for Greece at the Basketball World Cup that starts later this month.
The Milwaukee Bucks star said Friday he and his medical advisers decided that he’s simply not ready to compete. Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee earlier this summer. Greece will play the U.S., Jordan and New Zealand in group-stage games at Manila in the tournament. The World Cup starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.
FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is preparing for the next step to resume his career by suiting up in Buffalo’s preseason-opening game against the Indianapolis Colts today. The game will mark the first time Hamlin appears in a competitive setting since the 25-year-old went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January. Coach Sean McDermott told The Associated Press that Hamlin is scheduled to play.
BASEBALL
TORONTO — Former big league slugger José Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays announced the deal. The 42-year-old Bautista is going to be added to the team’s level of excellence during a pregame ceremony today.
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was out of the starting lineup against Minnesota, a day after he was sidelined by mid-back spasms. Harper said before Friday’s game he did not expect a long absence and that the spasms were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021. Harper said he felt the spasms early in first inning against Washington but wanted to continue to play.
SEATTLE — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown posted on social media in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team’s poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon.
“We’re all good here in Birdland,” said Brown, who added media reports have “mischaracterized” his relationship with the Orioles.
GOLF
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sloppy mud one day, broiling heat the next. Lucas Glover is playing his best golf no the matter the conditions on the ground or in the air, posting a 6-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Glover holed three putts longer than 25 feet, one of them for eagle on the par-5 16th, and has made only one bogey through 36 holes going into the weekend of the PGA Tour’s postseason opener at TPC Southwind.