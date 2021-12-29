Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Bobby Portis scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic, 127-110, on Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla.
Khris Middleton scored 21 points for the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 18 points and 10 assists. Antetokounmpo capped his 24th 20-point night in the fourth quarter by chucking Orlando’s Freddie Gillespie to the floor with a forearm before dunking with his left hand.
76ers 114, Raptors 109 — At Toronto: Tobias Harris had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, Joel Embiid finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Philadelphia hung on to beat Toronto.
Heat 119, Wizards 112 — At Miami: Tyler Herro scored 32 points off the Miami bench, Jimmy Butler finished with 25 points and a career-best 15 assists, and the depleted Heat held off short-handed Washington.
Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104 — At New Orleans: Herbert Jones scored 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 10 rebounds as New Orleans rallied past Cleveland.
Knicks 96, Timberwolves 88 — At Minneapolis: Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle had double-doubles as New York beat short-handed Minnesota.
Lakers 132, Rockets 123 — At Houston: LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 12 boards and 10 assists as Los Angeles beat Houston.