A capsule look at today’s games:
OKLAHOMA STATE (15-9, 6-5) at No. 11 IOWA STATE (16-7, 7-4)
Time: 5 p.m. TV: ESPN2
Recommended for you
Bottom line: The Cyclones have gone 12-0 in home games. Iowa State scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game. Oklahoma State averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.
Top performers: Jaren Holmes is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State. Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
WISCONSIN (14-9, 6-7) at NEBRASKA (11-14, 4-10)
Time: 3 p.m. TV: BTN. Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Cornhuskers have gone 8-3 in home games. Nebraska allows 69.3 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.
Top performers: Sam Griesel is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska. Steven Crowl is averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE (17-9, 10-5) at NORTHERN IOWA (12-13, 8-7)
Time: 1 p.m. TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 8.6. Indiana State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Cameron Henry with 3.8.
Top performers: Bowen Born averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa. Henry is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Indiana State.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (19-7, 11-4) at DRAKE (20-6, 11-4)
Time: 1 p.m. TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Drake averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game. Southern Illinois averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.
Top performers: Roman Penn is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake. Lance Jones is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals. Marcus Domask is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.