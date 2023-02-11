Iowa St West Virginia Basketball

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey brings the ball up court during Wednesday’s game at West Virginia. The No. 11-ranked Cyclones seek to maintain their perfect home record today against Oklahoma State.

 Kathleen Batten

A capsule look at today’s games:

OKLAHOMA STATE (15-9, 6-5) at No. 11 IOWA STATE (16-7, 7-4)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.