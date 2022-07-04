It shouldn’t take long for Matthew Savoie to become the highest-NHL drafted player in Dubuque Fighting Saints history later this week.
NHL Central Scouting listed Savoie, who played for Dubuque during the 2020-21 season, as the No. 4-ranked North American skater in its final rankings this spring. The draft takes place Thursday and Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Zemgus Girgensons went 14th overall to the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft, and the Florida Panthers chose Mike Matheson nine picks later. They are Dubuque’s last two first-round selections.
Seven other players with ties to Dubuque landed on the Central Scouting final draft rankings. They include Stephen Halliday, Davis Burnside, Connor Kurth and Paxton Geisel from this season’s team, affiliates list player Rieger Lorenz, recent draft pick Seamus Powell and former Saints goalie Hobie Hedquist.
Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said he has fielded phone calls from NHL decision makers in regards to Kenny Connors, Theo Wallberg, Caelum Dick and Nils Juntorp despite not being ranked.
Dubuque has had at least one player selected in the NHL Draft every year since 2010.
As a 17-year-old, Savoie scored 21 goals and 38 points in just 34 games while earning all-rookie team honors in the 2020-21 USHL season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound center from St. Albert, Alberta, finished second in USHL rookie scoring despite joining the team late and missing the first 18 games of the season.
Savoie racked up 35 goals and 90 points in 65 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League this season to lead all rookies and rank seventh overall in league scoring. He added six goals and 12 points in 10 playoff games.
Savoie participated in the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Prospect Game, which includes players from the three major junior leagues — the WHL, Ontario and Quebec leagues. His older brother, former Saints affiliates’ list player Carter Savoie, led the University of Denver to an NCAA Division I championship and signed with the Edmonton Oilers this spring.
Halliday, a 6-4, 209-pound center from Glenwood, Md., who will play at Ohio State University in the fall, landed at No. 161 on Central Scouting’s list after three seasons in Dubuque following a rookie campaign with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces. He became the USHL’s all-time scoring leader in the Tier I era with 215 points in 215 games and leads the Dubuque organization in Tier I goals (58), assists (123) and points (181). He participated in the BioSteel All-American Game this winter in Plymouth, Mich.
Burnside, who will join Halliday at Ohio State, earned the No. 199 spot on the Central Scouting list after being acquired from Des Moines at the USHL trade deadline. The 5-11, 176-pound forward from Fountain Hills, Ariz., contributed six goals and 12 points in 21 games while playing an aggressive two-way style. In three USHL seasons, he had 26 goals and 57 points in 135 games.
Kurth, who will play at the University of Minnesota in the fall, landed at No. 209 on the Central Scouting list after a stellar two-year run in Dubuque. The 5-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., scored 50 goals and 122 points in 114 regular-season games for Dubuque. Kurth skated on a line with Halliday and Connors at the BioSteel All-American Game this winter.
Kurth and Connors will also participate in the National Junior Evaluation Camp, set for July 24 through Aug. 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The camp will help determine Team USA’s rosters for two World Junior Championships — the rescheduled 2022 event in Edmonton, Alberta, in August and the 2023 tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
Connors, a 6-1, 190-pound center from Glen Mills, Pa., contributed 28 goals and 74 points in 111 games for Dubuque the past two seasons. The University of Massachusetts recruit had a breakout season with 25 goals and 56 points in 61 games.
Geisel, a University of Denver recruit expected to return to Dubuque next season, ranked No. 19 among North American goaltenders. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Estevan, Saskatchewan, led all USHL rookie goaltenders with 25 wins, a 3.13 goals against average and .897 save percentage in 2,317 minutes. The dual citizen was one of only two rookies to play at least 1,200 minutes to qualify for the league leaderboard.
Lorenz, a Calgary native expected to bypass Dubuque and play for the University of Denver in the fall, earned the No. 17 spot among North American skaters. He tallied 85 points in 60 games for the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
Powell, who spent the past two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, landed at No. 169 among North American skaters. Dubuque took the 6-foot, 165-pound left defenseman from Marcellus, N.Y., in the sixth round, 81st overall of the USHL Draft on Tuesday. The Boston College recruit contributed one goal and 12 points in 54 USHL games the past two seasons and won a silver medal at the World U18 tournament last weekend in Germany.
Hedquist, who played for Dubuque during the 2020-21 season, is the No. 27-ranked North American goaltender. The 6-2, 194-pound native of Heron Lake, Minn., went 28-9-0 with a 2.53 goals against average and .909 save percentage with Alberni Valley of the British Columbia Hockey League. He went 4-9-1 with a 4.45 GAA and .831 save percentage during his season in Dubuque.
Wallberg, a 6-foot-4, 187-pound defenseman taken by Dubuque in the second round of the USHL Draft, scored two goals among his 23 points in 46 games for Skelleftea AIK J20 in his native Sweden this season. The big, mobile defenseman recently committed to Ohio State University and landed at No. 184 on Draft Prospects Hockey’s board.
Dick, a 5-10, 165-pound defenseman, contributed 10 goals, 32 points and 32 penalty minutes in 58 games for his hometown Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Jr. Hockey League. He played for the same Junior team that produced Peter Quenneville of the 2012-13 Clark Cup championship team before being selected by Dubuque in the sixth round this season.
Juntorp, a 6-1, 185-pound left wing from Ulricehamn, Sweden, scored 17 goals and 41 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes in 44 games for HV71’s J20 squad this season. Recruit Scouting listed him as the No. 134 prospect for the NHL Draft. Dubuque took him in the seventh round of the USHL Draft.
