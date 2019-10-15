LANCASTER, Wis. — A defense attorney can have a field day when a piece of evidence is improperly sealed, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Department Detective Adam Day.
The painstaking nature of evidence collection is something the public might not appreciate, especially if their knowledge of crime-solving comes from a television show, in which a case, conveniently, can be solved within 30 minutes.
“You see ‘CSI,’” Day said. “That is not the way it goes.”
On Monday, he and Detective Rick Place explained how law enforcement officials process crime scenes and evidence during the latest session of the inaugural Grant County Citizen Police Academy.
Twelve Grant County residents are attending the weekly series of nine classes.
Officers from area law enforcement agencies review a swath of topics, such as traffic crash investigations, narcotics investigations, arrest tactics and use of force.
“The goal is to just educate the public as to what our job entails,” said Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf. “I think a lot of people don’t get what we do.”
She developed the program in 2017 and 2018 as a research assignment to create a program that can be run by multiple agencies to lighten the administrative load.
Assisting this year are the Dickeyville, Fennimore, Lancaster and Muscoda police departments along with the sheriff’s department, University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Reukauf intends to offer the academy every year.
The latest meeting was held Monday at the Grant County Community Services Building in Lancaster.
Some of Day’s and Place’s responsibilities include the investigation of deaths, fraud and financial crimes, crimes against children, internet crimes and prison complaints. They handle a variety of evidence types, including digital matter.
“You cannot imagine what people put on their phones,” Day said. “It is the best thing in the world when you take someone’s phone and their whole crime is written out in text or photos.”
But the bread crumbs suspects leave behind at crime scenes, such as DNA samples, are easily disturbed, which means investigators must control access and collect evidence thoroughly before departing.
“We don’t want to leave anything behind,” Place said. “When I leave this room behind, I’m leaving behind evidence. If people are coming into this room, they are tracking in evidence.”
Participants practiced evidence packaging during Monday’s class.
“Did I fail?” asked Lancaster resident Tiffany Helmke as she sealed a paper bag with evidence tape and initialed and dated the creases.
“It’s pretty amazing what everybody encounters in their job every day,” she said. “I’m thankful for it (and) to learn more.”
Class participant George Hoppenjan, 71, of Kieler, served in the 1970s as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.
“I know about police work, but (it was) 50 years ago,” he said. “They are a lot more sophisticated now — the technology.”
Hoppenjan said he would “definitely” recommend the academy.
“I think everybody would be more appreciative of what a policeman’s life is like if they took this class,” he said.