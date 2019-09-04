The way Eric Gantz sees it, his family’s business has been supported by the local community for more than 100 years. Paying it forward and giving back to the community is an honor.
Gantz is a fourth-generation owner of Pepsi Dubuque/Lime Rock Springs, along with his cousin Michael Gantz. They expanded the Gantz business by founding Verena Street Coffee in 2010. They recently opened a facility in Industrial Park West, and Verena Street Coffee now is sold in 1,000 stores and on Amazon.
“The tone and culture of an entire company stems from the leadership’s approach to doing business,” Eric said. “The more a leader believes in his or her business, the more the employees will believe in the business. The more invested a leader is in the business, the more invested the employees will be in the business.”
He carries that philosophy to his support of the town.
“A community needs actively involved members in order to thrive,” he said. “The more engaged our community members are, the more vibrant our community is.”
His involvement has included being co-chair of the March of Dimes Signature Chef’s Auction in 2015.
“My wife, Nicole, and I were greatly affected by several friends of ours having premature babies and other pregnancy issues around the four-and-a-half year span we had our three children,” he said. “When the March of Dimes asked us to chair their Signature Chef’s Auction in 2015, we readily said yes to support our friends and family members having preemies and other birthing issues.”
The Gantz family has donated time and talent to numerous local nonprofits. The Gantz Foundation, administered by Eric, has given generously to organizations such as The Miracle League of Dubuque, Opening Doors, Steeple Square, Mercy Health Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Holy Family Schools and more.
“We have a personal interest in the mission of all of these, and are happy to contribute to our community through both our family and the Gantz Foundation Charitable Trust.”