A Dubuque-based screen-printing business will make its debut on one of the sporting world’s biggest stages later this week.
Tom Rauen, CEO of Envision Screen Printing and Embroidery, said his business recently was tapped to make customized T-shirts for the Washington Nationals’ in-game entertainment crew.
Rauen plans to hand-deliver 50 shirts to Major League Baseball officials this week ahead of the Washington, D.C.-based team’s first home game in the World Series.
“I’ve basically been waiting for 14 years for (the Nationals) to get to the World Series,” Rauen said.
The unique relationship between Envision and the sports club began when the Nationals relocated to the nation’s capital. One of Rauen’s childhood friends had secured a job with the organization, and made the necessary connections.
Since then, Rauen has been tapped to make about 50,000 shirts for the team. Orders usually come in at the beginning of the season.
“We’ve done everything from T-shirts that are shot out of the T-shirt cannon to the fans, to different departments there, to some players’ stuff,” he said.
Rauen and his family plan to board a plane this morning to ensure the shirts arrive on time and intact. Plus, he hopes to secure some tickets to the game against the Houston Astros, which will be broadcast at 7:07 p.m. today on Fox.
The order for the shirts came in on Monday. Rauen acknowledged that it was a “fast turnaround time,” but he said his crew was up to the task.
Five-year Envision veteran Hollie Brown led the design effort. She started by finding the font that most closely matched the Nationals’ design and worked from there.
“I mocked up the back kind of based off their jersey backs where their names and numbers are,” Brown said.
It’s not uncommon for Brown to spot her handiwork out in the wild. Her designs have appeared on countless shirts over the years.
However, this is an entirely new stage for her and Envision. World Series games this year are attracting a minimum of 12 million viewers.
“It’s pretty flattering,” said Brown. “It’s always cool when you see your stuff out in public. And to know it’s on a national (stage), it’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Rauen said the Nationals are Envision’s only major-league client. They’ve maintained a long relationship due in part to his willingness to meet them face-to-face, he said.
“Throughout the years we’ve been going out there, started forming some relationships with the people in the organization out there, even some players,” Rauen said.