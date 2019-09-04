Age: 36.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Co-owner of Lime Rock Springs Co.; co-owner of Vendors Unlimited Corp.; co-founder of Verena Street Coffee Co.
Volunteer activities: Board member of Boys and Girls Club of Dubuque; board member of Opening Doors of Dubuque; run the Gantz Foundation Charitable Trust with Eric Gantz.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Family: Wife, Tricia; daughters, Isabella, 2; and Alana, 1 month.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My dad C.J. He taught me the value of not only being an extremely hard worker but also taking time to appreciate family and knowing how to separate work from home. No matter how busy he was with work, he always had time to spend with my sister and me on various activities. It took me having children to realize the importance he placed on family, and I strive to do the same.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time outdoors with family and friends; golfing, grilling, hiking, biking and going for rides in our UTV.
One word to describe me: Determined.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I have a fear of heights.
Greatest fear: Losing perspective on what really matters in life. This is especially true now that I have two young daughters at home.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Enjoying life to the fullest. I love growing our businesses but at the same time I am able to unwind and focus on family and friends to create unique experiences which can never be bought.