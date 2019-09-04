Beth Rowe believes if you’re not moving forward, you’re going backward.
As director of marketing and public relations, vice president, at Dubuque Bank and Trust, Rowe strives to continue to take initiative, learn, grow and give back.
“I hope to continue to bring energy and passion to the things that I do, raise my hand when there is a new or difficult task and trust that if I do those things, I will continue to advance professionally and personally,” the Dubuque woman said.
In her position, Rowe develops marketing, community impact, event, product and other growth area strategies, working to consistently find innovative ideas that impact the bank.
“It is cliché, but I firmly believe that you should love what you do. I want my energy and passion for my work and my community to be strong and visible,” she said. “If you love what you do and where you do it, it doesn’t feel like work.”
Rowe was raised in Edgewood, Iowa, and came to Dubuque to attend Loras College. Since moving to Dubuque, she’s started a family. She and her husband, Reggie Rowe, have two children, ages 4 and 1.
Rowe also has taken an active role in serving the community where she lives and works. She serves on a pair of committees close to her heart — the Creative Adventure Lab Executive and Communications Committee and Reflections in the Park Marketing Committee.
She’s also a member of AAF Dubuque and the Women’s Leadership Network, volunteering her time and talent with both.
“In the community, I try to continue to give back each day,” Rowe said. “Each day looks different. Some days, it might be helping at my daughter’s school, while others it might be volunteering with a local nonprofit.”
She’s trying to follow the example her parents provided — being a good community and family helper as she continues to move forward.
“Having a great support system has helped me every step in my career,” she said. “From my manager and leadership team at DB&T to my husband, parents and family, all have helped or influenced me every step along the way.”