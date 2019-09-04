Sergio Perez knows what it’s like to feel left out.
Perhaps that’s why the Dubuque man has made his life all about inclusion.
As director for inclusion and advocacy at Loras College, Perez helps students adjust to college. His goal: “Level the playing field” for study-abroad and first-generation college students and those who are black, Latino, undocumented or identify with the LGBTQIA+ community.
“A good day is a day when a student from any of these groups comes in and shares how they belong, how they might see themselves in a positive and successful future or how they’ve learned their history and hope to advocate for greater inclusion for others in the margins,” Perez said.
His parents were born and raised in Coahuila, Mexico. They left in the 1980s in search of a better future and settled in La Villita Chicago. The youngest of four brothers, Perez was born in Chicago — and lived there until he became a student at Loras 10 years ago.
In the community, Perez supports Inclusive Dubuque because of his passion for diversity, equity and inclusion work. He also recently began helping the Free Mom Hugs group in Dubuque.
“While not a mother myself, I decided to support this group in their effort of stepping in and filling the role of loving mothers for LGBTQIA+/queer people who lack the support of their biological mothers in their lives,” he said.
“As a queer man, I know firsthand the fear and pain associated with not always having support, so this was an easy opportunity for me to make things a little easier for queer people around me.”
Humility and drive are behind any work Perez pursues. He strives to own his mistakes and learn from them.
“I try to keep myself grounded as best I can by reflecting and seeing how it informs my developing worldview,” he said.
His drive most recently has led him to work toward a doctorate degree in higher education and leadership studies.
“My heart is currently filled by the hopes of the students I work with, and any work that can sustain that opportunity in the future is work I want to be involved with.”