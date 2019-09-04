BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 32.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Director of Marketing and Public Relations Vice President at Dubuque Bank and Trust and Wisconsin Bank and Trust.
Volunteer activities: Executive Board and Communications Committee at Creative Adventure Lab; Hillcrest Reflections in the Park Marketing Committee, AAF Dubuque member and past programming chairperson; Women’s Leadership Network member, including marketing support for WLN Connect event; AFP IA and Greater Tri-State Chapter Award Judge.
Education: Bachelor’s of Arts in Marketing and Public Relations, Loras College Analytics Certificate, American Banker’s Association Marketing School Graduate.
Family: Husband, Reggie; children, Grace, 4, and Peyton, 1.
Person most inspirational to me and why: The most inspirational people in my life are my parents because they shaped me into the person I am today. As a small-business owner, my dad demonstrated hard work and dedication all while maintaining a busy family of six with my mother. He also showed me that volunteering and giving back is especially important as he was on our local community’s school board/board president for more than 25 years. My mother’s long career of more than 39 years as a nurse has shown me compassion and strength. Most of all, she was and still is a great example of a wonderful mom who managed to find balance with work and life. She chose to be a third-shift nurse so she could make every sporting or extracurricular activity of mine and my other three siblings. Today, she takes that dedication to devoting time not only for her children but also her seven grandchildren.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time with family and friends, whether it be visiting our families and playing with one of our eight nieces and nephews, at the pool with our kids or golfing with my husband.
One word to describe me: Passionate.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I was named Miss Edgewood in 2014.
Greatest fear: Needles and heights.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Happiness. Whether it be time spent with my family playing and enjoying them, creatively developing new ideas at work or heading to Nashville to catch live music on Broadway, happiness is not one thing to me but rather many things that make me a better person and mother.