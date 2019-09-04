BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 28.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Director of Intercultural Programs at Loras College.
Volunteer activities: Free Mom Hugs; Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Future Leaders board; and the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science and international studies from Loras College; Masters of Science in education in student affairs administration and higher education from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Family: Parents, Maria and Andres Pérez; brothers Alfredo, Eduardo and Andres Jr. Pérez; niece, Natalia; and nephews, Eduardo Jr. and Andres III Pérez.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My parents take this category. They had the nerve and courage to leave Mexico in the hope of a better life for me. With no English, a sixth-grade education, but with lots of love and resilience they came to Chicago, navigated a world that hardly ever includes people like them in a positive light and taught me the importance of hard work, pride in ourselves and most importantly have shown me that hearts and minds can change.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: I love to spend time with family and friends, whether it’s at home, over a meal, out traveling or dancing the night away.
One word to describe me: Human.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I’m more of an introvert than I can often appear to be. While I enjoy being in community with people, I enjoy my alone time as well.
Greatest fear: My greatest fear is that when I am older that there isn’t more progress toward ending racism, sexism, homophobia, classism, ableism, really any and all forms of supremacist thinking and action.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: My work. I want to do my part in helping make spaces as inclusive as they can be. I strive to make space for those in the margins. I want all to belong and have autonomy of their lives whether one is black, Latin, poor, first generation, undocumented, queer, disabled — really anyone who might not always see themselves represented well.