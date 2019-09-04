BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 38.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Senior benefits manager – junior leadership, Kunkel & Associates Inc.
Volunteer activities: Board member for Women’s Leadership Network; 2019 Heart Walk co-chair, Logistics Committee member; Committee member and former co-chair for Attitude of Gratitude/Opening Doors; Dubuque Girls Independent League softball coach; YMCA/YWCA volleyball coach.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa. Working
toward GBA designation.
Family: Husband, Robbie Sieverding; daughters, Kylie, 11, and Jayda, 6.
Person most inspirational to me and why: I can’t pick just one! My dad, my mom and my husband. My parents have taught me by example about hard work and resilience. They have taught me the importance of always going above and beyond as well the importance of family, friends and having fun.
My husband has taught me by example about patience, kindness and dedication.
They are all true inspirations and helped me find my purpose in life I can’t thank each of them enough for everything they do for me.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time with family and friends, boating, vacationing, attending sporting events, listening to music and being active.
One word to describe me: Passionate.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I played Division I softball as a walk on at UNI.
Greatest fear: Losing a loved one.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Being a positive role model/influence, making a difference and adding value to the community and others’ lives.