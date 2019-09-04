BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 38.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Senior vice president, Transportation Group, at Cottingham & Butler.
Volunteer activities: Youth sports teams coach, including Boys and Girls Club basketball teams, Dubuque Swoosh basketball team, three Dubuque Thunder softball teams, and has coached T-ball and softball teams for the Asbury Athletic Association and Dubuque Girls Independent League.
Education: Bachelor degree in business management from the University of Northern Iowa. Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa.
Family: Wife, Sara; daughters, Anna, 12; Leah, 10; and Abby, 7.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My parents, Bob and Alice Roling. They have modeled hard work, determination and being genuinely good people for my entire life. They are the type of people who make you want to do things the right way and continuously work to get better. They have worked harder in their lives than anyone I have ever met, but still manage to find the joy in each and every day. They have also helped me find the lessons to be learned in any situation that could be encountered.
They owned and operated a successful business while also each holding second jobs to make sure they could put their family in the best position possible. While doing this they were active in the lives of my four sisters and myself and pushed us to accomplish everything we are capable of. They will be married for 50 years this year, as well, and can’t imagine a time where they loved and respected each other more than they do today.
Both of them came from modest upbringings and have worked hard to provide for their family. They have five children and 13 grandchildren and have created a family environment that keeps us all coming back together on a regular basis. We do annual vacations that bring all 30 of us together. I can’t imagine having two better parents to shape my life and thoughts.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time with my family. Sara and I are at events for our three girls most of the time outside of work. When we have additional free time we like to travel to see new places, explore the outdoors and attend professional baseball games together — go Cubs! We also have large extended families we spend a lot of time with.
One word to describe me: Active.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I love to cook. With a crazy schedule, I don’t get to do it very often, but when the opportunity presents itself to have people over and cook a meal I really enjoy doing it.
Greatest fear: Heights.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Coaching. I love helping others find their way through topics and situations I have experienced. I find that I end up learning a lot more about the subject at hand by teaching it to others as well.