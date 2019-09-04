BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 40.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president regional branch services at Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Volunteer activities: Dubuque Area Triathlon Club; YP membership co-chair and Chamber Golf Outing committee; Grandview United Methodist Church board; Run 4 Troops relay teams; and for multiple running, biking and swimming events.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in business marketing from Upper Iowa University; certified John Maxwell Coach, Trainer and speaker.
Family: Wife, Lynette; daughters Layton, 7; and Raylyn, 3.
Person most inspirational to me and why: The easy answer, and I know it’s cliché, is my dad. For one, he is a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force. But more so because of the love, support and leadership he always has provided our family in the toughest of times. True character is shown when your back is against the wall, and our family certainly dealt with our fair share, Dad always was and always has been there by our side.
But, my kids inspire me daily. Their true belief that anything is possible (even unicorns) makes me want to be better every day.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Triathlon (swim, bike and run). It’s not the events themselves but the process to get there.
One word to describe me: Energetic.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I was an aspiring child actor; I had a small role on an episode of the “Wonder Years” and was in a March of Dimes commercial.
Greatest fear: Not raising my kids to their highest potential. Oh and the fair Ferris wheel, (aka heights).
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Inspiring people. That might sound corny, but it’s why I do everything I do from my life’s work at Dupaco, triathlon, my family and my faith. My personal mission is to encourage, motivate and inspire others to be the best they can be in any given moment.