Age: 31.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Director Jackson County (Iowa) Economic Alliance; co-owner River Ridge Brewing.
Volunteer activities: Founder of Climb On, a nonprofit rock climbing, environmental and adventuring organization; secretary of the Maquoketa Betterment Corp.; chair of the Layers of Maquoketa committee; and board member of the Bellevue Economic and Tourism Association.
Education: Bachelor’s in Anthropology from the University of Iowa.
Family: Wife, Allison Simpson; parents, David and Sandra Hockenberry; sister, Sarah Hockenberry; brother, Will Hockenberry.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My wife Allison. Ever since I met her, I’ve been in awe of her genuine kindness and empathy. She has an incredible capacity for compassion that is only bested by her fierce loyalty to family and friends. She is the ideal partner in all things.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: I enjoy the outdoors. Whether rock climbing at Pictured Rocks outside of Monticello, Iowa, or hiking with my basset hound, Dot, getting outside is my favorite way to relax.
One word to describe me: Versatile.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I studied book binding in college.
Greatest fear: I’m not a fan of spiders.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Family.