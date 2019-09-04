Wes Hartig understands that being the leader of a company is not something that is bestowed upon you, regardless of your last name.
The Hartig family has been in the pharmacy business in the Dubuque area since 1904, and Wes now is CEO of MedOne, founded by Dick Hartig in 1999. MedOne specializes in providing customized prescription benefit plan administration and claims processing for self-funded health plans.
Before assuming his CEO role with the family business, Hartig honed his skills specializing in financing in the health care industry for a Nashville financial institution.
One of the people who nominated him for the Rising Star said “One of the hardest jobs for anyone to assume is that of a leadership position in a long-time family business. Wes earns the respect of his colleagues and subordinates not because of his surname, but because of his willingness to get his hands dirty and collaborate with his team to achieve company-wide goals.”
Hartig embraces the difficult times as he grows in his leadership role.
“The roller coaster is what makes leadership fun,” Hartig said. “I frequently remind myself to embrace the ride and keep a certain perspective. When times are tough, it is never as bad as it seems and brighter days are ahead. In order to work through these difficult situations, I try to be straightforward with people and explain the ‘why’ behind my actions and position.”
Since his return to Dubuque, Hartig also has been a leader in the community. He donates a great deal of time to organizations including the March of Dimes, Camp Albrecht Acres, Boys and Girls Club and the American Heart Association.
“I’m proud to be associated with each of these organizations,” Hartig said. “Each has a tremendous positive impact on our community that I have witnessed firsthand. I have a passion for each cause and that has strengthened during my tenure as a board member.”