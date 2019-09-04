BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 30.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Optometrist and Clinical Director at Vision Health Center, P.C.
Volunteer activities: American Academy of Optometry, Iowa Optometric Association, Young Professionals of Dubuque, NexGen of Dubuque, Opening Doors and adviser for NICC Medical Assistance Program
Education: Bachelor of Arts in biology from Augustana College; doctorate from Illinois College of Optometry, with residency at Illinois Eye Institute.
Family: Husband, Luke Flamich; parents, Steve and Julie Sloan; siblings: Phil Sloan, Katie (Dan) McCabe and Ben Sloan.
Person most inspirational to me and why: Kay Sloan, my grandmother, always has been very inspirational to me. She worked the night shift as a nurse so she could care for her family during the daytime. She always has been actively involved in the community and carries with her such optimism and, of course, a fantastic sense of humor.
Favorite thing to do outside of work:
My husband and I really enjoy exploring around Dubuque, shopping at small businesses, strolling through Farmers Market and Night Market, and cooking together.
One word to describe me: Compassionate.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: That I love to teach. In fact, after residency I gave serious consideration to taking a staff position with one of the Optometry schools.
Greatest fear: Losing my vision would be a great fear. I witnessed the struggles my grandmother went through when she lost her vision from macular degeneration. I think that is part of the reason I am so passionate about preventative eye health measures and comprehensive eye exams from young to old.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: I am very passionate about continually furthering education. This is something that I am passionate about for myself and for our VHC team so that we can continue to provide exceptional vision and eye health care for our community. I have recently been accepted as an adjunct professor for fourth-year optometry students to do their medical/optometric rotation at our office. I believe this is an exciting opportunity to show these young professionals what a wonderful place Dubuque is and to continue to provide leading edge care.