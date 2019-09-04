Age: 39.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Vice president/consultant at Prenger Solutions Group.
Volunteer activities: Dupaco Community Credit Union board; Carnegie-Stout Public Library Foundation board; Association of Fundraising Professionals board; Holy Spirit Parish; Holy Family Catholic Schools; Clarke University; and Dubuque County Fair.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in communications from Clarke University, Master of Business Administration from Clarke University.
Family: Wife, Kara; children Grace, 13; and Charlie, 11.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My parents have been and continue to be my inspiration. My father has been instrumental in shaping my work ethic. He made personal sacrifices to help our family and others. My mother inspires me to help others in need. She has always put others before herself and I have tried to emulate that as I seek volunteer opportunities.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: I am a sports nut and absolutely love to watch or attend live sporting events. I also enjoy spending time outdoors with my family.
One word to describe me: Energetic.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I think that people often are surprised to find out that I sing and am pretty decent. It is fun for me to be able to turn heads every once in a while whether it be at church, singing the national anthem at an event or even singing at a karaoke bar.
Greatest fear: I think that my greatest fear is the fear of failure. I do not let it paralyze me but rather let it serve as a motivation.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: This question for me is easy. I am passionate about helping others. I learned at an early age that you don’t have to have the most money to make the biggest impact. Sharing my time allows me to help those in need and to practice my Catholic faith in action. We all have gifts to share and I am blessed to have found ways to do that.