BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 31.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Chief Executive Officer at MedOne in Dubuque.
Volunteer activities: March of Dimes board member; Camp Albrecht Acres Foundation board member; and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque board member.
Education: Bachelor of Science in finance and entrepreneurship, with minor in marketing, from University of Dayton.
Family: Wife, Allie; daughter, Nora Hartig, 1.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My dad (Dick Hartig) because he is passionate, hardworking, fun and acts with conviction.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Cooking out with friends and family.
One word to describe me: Balanced.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I’ve participated in a tater tot eating contest, marking the beginning and end of my competitive eating career.
Greatest fear: Keeping up with the accelerating rate of change as I get older – primarily from a business and parenting perspective.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Raising our daughter.