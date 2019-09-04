BY BizTimes.biz

Age: 31.

Job title/occupation/place of employment: Chief Executive Officer at MedOne in Dubuque.

Volunteer activities: March of Dimes board member; Camp Albrecht Acres Foundation board member; and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque board member.

Education: Bachelor of Science in finance and entrepreneurship, with minor in marketing, from University of Dayton.

Family: Wife, Allie; daughter, Nora Hartig, 1.

Person most inspirational to me and why: My dad (Dick Hartig) because he is passionate, hardworking, fun and acts with conviction.

Favorite thing to do outside of work: Cooking out with friends and family.

One word to describe me: Balanced.

What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I’ve participated in a tater tot eating contest, marking the beginning and end of my competitive eating career.

Greatest fear: Keeping up with the accelerating rate of change as I get older – primarily from a business and parenting perspective.

What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Raising our daughter.

