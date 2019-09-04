BY BizTimes.biz
Age: 37.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Co-owner of Lime Rock Springs Co.; co-owner of Vendors Unlimited Corp.; co-founder of Verena Street Coffee Co.
Volunteer activities: Co-chair of 2015 March of Dimes signature chef’s auction; administrator of Gantz Foundation Charitable Trust.
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, accounting major, from University of Iowa; Master of Business Administration from Clarke University.
Family: Wife, Nicole; children, Matthew, 10; Joshua, 7; and Lauren, 5.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My dad, Jim Gantz. He has an incredibly strong work ethic and is thrilled to take on even the most challenging tasks. He is the type of person to do things himself rather than hire others to do the tough or undesirable tasks. Physical labor, back-breaking work or long work hours have never fazed him. I always have known him to be honest and fair with everyone, even if no one is looking. He is passionate about anything he takes on, and never puts in a half-hearted effort.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Read, bicycle and ski.
One word to describe me: Analytical.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I met my wife at a barn party.
Greatest fear: Something happening to my wife or kids.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: Family.