Legislation under consideration by Iowa lawmakers could raise the monthly financial allowance allotted to residents of a Dubuque County-owned nursing center.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and Rep. Charles Isenhart, both Dubuque Democrats, recently introduced a bill that would increase the monthly allowance given to facility-bound Medicaid recipients from $50 per month to $60 per month.
The allowance increase would impact all 105 residents of Sunnycrest Manor.
Iowa law currently dictates that Medicaid recipients living in a nursing home or any similar facility are to be granted a monthly personal-needs allowance that they can spend on anything not covered by the program.
Jochum said these allowances usually are spent to increase the quality of life. The money can be spent on anything from going to the movie theater to purchasing a can of soda.
She noted that Medicaid recipients living at Sunnycrest Manor only are able to be a part of the program because they have less than $2,000 in assets.
Jochum said the allowance most recently was increased from $30 to $50 about 20 years ago. But inflation has rendered the allowance less and less valuable.
“We need to make sure that we figure out how to keep up with the rate of inflation a little bit, so it doesn’t get this far behind,” Jochum said. “An increase in this allowance is really needed.”
The bill would apply to all Medicaid recipients living in medical facilities throughout the state. If passed, the bill would raise the annual cost of the program by $657,672.
Isenhart said the increase in the monthly allowance is necessary to maintain the quality of life of Medicaid recipients.
“I think it’s important that we help you continue to live that basic quality of life,” Isenhart said. “This helps you do that.”
Diane Rondeau, a resident at Sunnycrest Manor and president of the resident council, said the money often is used for necessities, such as haircuts. With just $50 per month to work with, residents have to pick and choose what they can afford.
“It makes us feel degraded in the community,” Rondeau said. “We’ve got $50 to live off of, and most of us don’t have help from our families.”
Jochum said she believes the $10 increase to the allowance is still not enough, but she hopes the relatively small boost will be supported by her fellow lawmakers.