Age: 39.
Job title/occupation/place of employment: Nurse practitioner board certified in adult and women’s health, employed at Unity Point Health-Finley Women’s Health Clinic.
Volunteer activities: Clinical instructor for nurse practitioner and physician assistant students at Clarke University, University of Dubuque and Allen College; City of Dubuque Adopt-A-Spot; Cub Scout den co-leader; participated in more than 10 area 5K runs to benefit nonprofits; Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser for 10 years; donor of children’s books to local library; and child care ministry classroom assistant at Hope Church.
Education: Bachelor of Science in biology and Bachelor of Arts in Spanish with honors from the University of Iowa. BSN and MSN from Columbia University. Enrolled in doctorate program at Clarke University.
Family: Parents, Pat and Joly Windschitl; sister Lacey Windschitl; son, Caden, 6; and daughter Elise, 4.
Person most inspirational to me and why: My immediate family. My sister is an exceptional artist, using her gifts on a national level. Witnessing her lifelong growth as an artist inspires me to continually push myself and reimagine my talents. My parents always have been my greatest inspiration. They often said, “You can do anything you put your mind to.” I witnessed their creativity, intelligence and hard work fulfill many dreams. It is hard to put into words a lifetime of amazement, but they are inspirational and I try to live up to the example they set.
Favorite thing to do outside of work: Spending time with my children, like reading books and playing games together.
One word to describe me: Compassionate.
What’s one thing that most people would be surprised to know about you: I am a three-time Iowa All-State musician on clarinet and alto-clarinet.
Greatest fear: Bees.
What’s the one thing you are most passionate about in your life: I am most passionate about raising my children to discover their gifts, develop their talents and grow up to be productive members of our community who make this world a better place. I am equally as passionate about caring for the patients in my care. My patients become adopted family and I support them on their journey to their healthiest selves.